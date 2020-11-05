De La Fuente named Orange Chamber Student of the Month

The October Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce named Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Lizeth De La Fuente their Student of the Month. Here is what two high school staff had to say about her in their nominations. “Lizzy is very involved in the life of LC-M. She is active in sports and clubs and is respected by her peers. She is willing to serve in any capacity and is a joy to work.”

Jeannie Alexander, Interact Sponsor

“She is an amazing student and a wonderful person. Not only is she an amazing student she is also an athlete that represents LCM to the fullest extent!”

Brett Nicholson, Tennis Coach