LTTE: The goals of the Communist Party

Editor:

My son showed me a Facebook video tonight by a woman named Jennifer Turner. In this video, she read excerpts from a book called ‘The Naked Communist,’ and it raised the hair on the back of my neck. For years, I’ve told friends and family about things that were coming, and tonight IO felt vindicated. IN 1963, information stating the goals of the Communist Party was read on the floor of the House of Representatives as a matter of record and a warning. Now I wonder how many in that Congress were already members of the movement. You see, one of their stated goals was to take over one or both of the political parties in America and subvert it for their own purposes. Looking at the current state of the Democratic Party, it’s easy to see which one was seduced into joining their globalist agenda.

Here’s the thing, Donald J. Trump threw a monkey wrench into their plans by promising to put the needs of the American people first over any other nation. In his first turn in office, he’s done just that. For three and a half years, Donald J. Trump has been accosted from every corner by the vile insane madness of the Democratic Party and the help of their bureaucratic well placed henchman. F.B.I. Director James Comey, John Brennan, C.I.A. head and James Clapper, D.N.I. director embroiled themselves in a failed coup to overthrow Donald Trump, which was paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee. I just hope Hillary gets her own cell one day with a steroid junkie like Jeffrey Epstein got. A lot of good people have died around the Clintons since they floated up in the swamp, including innocent children. It’s long past time for both of them to get their comeuppance.

The question is: Will any of these people ever see real justice and jail time for what they’ve done? The answer is certainly no if Joe Biden becomes president, because he is an old swamp creature who will protect his own. The main reason Democrats hate Trump is because he’s shining a light on their years of illicit behavior and he’s showing daily how dangerous and ugly the underbelly of the swamp really is. Two years after leaving office, Joe Biden’s net worth went up $16.5 million. Was that Ukrainian money or Chinese money? When Trump gets reelected, I think we may find out. Think of it, real outrageous scandals popping up every day around Biden’s, and no one in the mainstream press has any interest to investigate. Oh, that’s right, ownership of the news and television media was also one of the stated goals of the Communist Party in 1963. Big media has done a masterful job of covering for swamp creatures like the Biden’s who get fat off graft and avarice at the public trough.

I plan to get my own copy of the ‘Naked Communist,’ and read it for myself. You should too. One of their many stated goals was to destroy the foundational pillars of the family, and all our religious organizations so we could worship unfettered at the altar of the ‘State’. Another was to discredit our founding fathers and the Constitution by tearing them apart in the public square. So, in order to dismantle that history, anarchists began pulling down our statues. Does any of this sound familiar? We are neck deep in the fight of lives for freedom and our way of life. Be brave and keep voting for men like Trump who aren’t afraid of swamp creatures from the Black Lagoon. (I guess that dates me.)

Ronald Reagan once said we are only one generation away from tyranny. I say don’t let this be it! God Bless America, and God Bless Donald J. Trump for President!

A Proud Texas Wal-Mart shopping Deplorable Chump,

Arlon Davis