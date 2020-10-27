Convicted sex offender sentenced

TYLER, Texas — U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced that a 40-year-old Ore City, Texas man has been sentenced to 840 months in federal prison for child exploitation violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Jeremy OKieth Kyle, also known as Corey Webster, also known as Rick, also known as Derrick Willis, also known as Eric Sanders, also known as Brad Smith, also known as Jason, also known as J, pleaded guilty on Feb. 19, 2020, to three counts of coercion and enticement and was sentenced to 840 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle today.

According to information presented in court, between 2013 and 2018, Kyle, a convicted sex offender, committed numerous offenses against eighteen minor female victims and four adult female victims. He used a variety of false personas and promises of love and money to convince the victims to meet him and engage in sexual encounters. He acquired images and videos of the victims engaged in sexually explicit conduct and threatened to distribute those images and videos in order to coerce more sexual encounters.

“What this man did is a tragedy. These young victims were treated in ways no person should ever be treated,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox. “This case also serves as a warning to parents: exploitation and abuse can be one click away in today’s social media and technological environment. Parents should take strong precautions to protect children from victimization.”

“Predators are targeting children of all ages online by using threats and manipulative tactics. The FBI will continue working with our partners to hold these online predators accountable for their dangerous behavior,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “We encourage potential victims and their parents to contact the FBI or local law enforcement if they are targeted online.”

Anyone who had contact, in person or on social media, with an individual who identified himself as Jeremy OKieth Kyle, Corey Webster, Rick, Derrick Willis, Eric Sanders, Brad Smith, Jason, or J, is urged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1-800-804-3547. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will take the necessary steps to protect the individuals’ identities and confidential information.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

The investigation leading to the charges was conducted by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tyler Resident Agency, the Texas Department of Public Safety – Criminal Investigations Division, the Tyler Police Department, the Longview Police Department, the Ore City Police Department, the Hughes Springs Police Department, the Daingerfield Police Department, and the Red Oak Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld prosecuted the case.