Lady Cards face H-J to open playoffs Thursday; LC-M-Vidor to decide seeding Tuesday

The District 22-4A champion Bridge City Lady Cardinals have their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff battle set while the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears and the Vidor Lady Pirates will decide who is the third and fourth-place playoff seeds out of 22-4A.

The Lady Bears and Lady Pirates tied for third-place in the 22-4A standings and will play each other Tuesday to decide playoff seeding with the winner earning the third seed while the other will get the fourth seed. The two will meet at 6 p.m. at Vidor High School.

The Lady Cardinals, who stormed through district play with a 11-1 mark, will face the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks, the fourth-place team out of District 21-4A, Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Buna High School.

The Lumberton lady Raiders, 10-2 in district, is the second-place seed out of 22-4A.