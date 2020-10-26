22-4A CC Championships set for Thursday

VIDOR – The District 22-4A and District 21-5A District Cross Country Championships will be held Thursday Oct. 29 at Claiborne West Park.

Claiborne Park will be opened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday for check-in and course inspection.

The 22-4A varsity girls race will start at 8:30 a.m. and they will run 3,200 meters. The 22-4A varsity boys will run at 9 a.m. and they will cover 5,000 meters.

The 21-5A varsity girls will run at 10:30 a.m. and will run 5,000 meters and the 21-5A varsity boys will start at 11 a.m. and will cover 5,000 meters.

The JV District Championships will be held Friday, Oct. 30 at Claiborne Park.

The 4A JV girls will run at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 4A JV boys (9 a.m.), the 5A JV girls (10:30 a.m.) and the 5A JV boys (11 a.m.).