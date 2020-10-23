Vidor Police Beat 10.14-10.20-20
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 14 – October 20, 2020:
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- Warrant service at the 1200 block of Main Street
- Burglary at the 1400 block of Orange Street
Thursday, Oct. 15
- Missing person at the 500 block of Main Street
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Theft at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 200 block of Main Street
- Assault at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
- Burglary at the 2300 block of Main Street
Sunday, Oct. 18
- Theft at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
- Harassment at the 1200 block of Main Street
Monday, Oct. 19
- Controlled substance at Cornell and Terry
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Elizabeth Street
- Sexual assault in the Vidor area
Tuesday, Oct. 20
- Burglary at the 1300 block of Third Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
