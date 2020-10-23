October 24, 2020

Orange County marriage licenses issued 10.12-10.16.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:47 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 12 – October 16, 2020:

Joshua Powers and Caroline Christman

Trevor Elliot and Courtney Shelton

Joshua Sonier and Lacy Trumble

Dustin Morgan and Courtney Williamson

Tracy Lacy and Joyce Guillory

Adrian Ochoa-Barajas and Ana Pepper

Steven Istre and Rebecca Allen

Jacob Harris and Carli Henning

Bobby Willie and Ronica Taryole

