NWS Lake Charles Tropical Weather Update: 10.23.2020

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance just south of Cuba. This system has a 70 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and is forecasted to move into the southeast Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Strong upper westerly winds are forecasted over the Gulf of Mexico over the next 7 days. This should prevent the disturbance from developing significantly. Moreover, the strong westerly winds and approaching upper level low pressure system should keep the disturbance well east of the regiont. At this time, no significant tropical weather impacts are anticipated. However, the disturbance, along with a cold front moving through the area, may aid in bringing windy conditions by the middle of next week.

We will continue to monitor this system and provide daily updates.