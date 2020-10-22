Tiller named BCMS Employee of Month

The Bridge City Middle School Employee of the Month is Danielle Tiller.

Mrs. Tiller teaches 7th grade Math and Science, and she is in her second year with BCISD. She grew up in Nederland and still lives there, but she is not lacking in Cardinal spirit.

As the middle school’s pep rally MC, she is loud and proud of the birds.

Mrs. Tiller is married with 2 children, and she loves sports. She especially loves football and attending her students games to watch them play and perform. She enjoys decorating for holidays, and has become the unofficial hall decorator at school.

She is a dress up day fashionista always having creative ideas and costumes.

As a self proclaimed “one woman circus,” she loves teaching because it is always new, fun, and exciting. Her favorite experience is seeing students have that “light click on” when learning something new. She is always positive and willing to help to her peers on campus, and she invests time and energy into her students.

The kids love her energetic and outgoing personality. Congratulations Mrs. Tiller.