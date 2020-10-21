For the love of Dallas
Dr. Parker’s office staff took the Ice Bucket Challenge on Monday. Many in the area were participating in this year’s challenge to show support for Orange’s own Tony Dallas who was diagnosed with ALS last year. Walk to Defeat ALS will be held on October 31, 2020 at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion in Orange, Texas.
You Might Like
Family of 18-Wheeler Driver Killed in Fire Files Suit
Houston attorneys Benny Agosto, Jr. and Angelina Wike of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner have filed a... read more