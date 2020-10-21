Community Briefs 10.21.20

Orange Firestation Drive thru

Orange Fire Department will host a Drive Thru in lieu of the annual Open House for Halloween. The event will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Orange Police Department and Orange Public Library will host similar events at the same time.

God and Country Rally

God and Country Rally is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Maplecrest Baptist Church located at 17684 Interstate 10 in Vidor. Scheduled speakers at the rally are R.J. Boatman, Sheriff Lane Mooney, Historian David Barton (video), Jonathan Covey of Texas Values, Scott Goleman Chief Justice of the Ninth Court of Appeals, and State Representative District 19 James White. The public is invited to attend.

Eat a Bug & Trunk-or-Treat at AMSET’s Free Family Arts Day

Beaumont — The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) presents its popular “Eat a Bug!” Free Family Arts Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020. For this family day, AMSET is celebrating Halloween and Day of the Dead with a Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru.

While staying in their vehicles, families are invited to ride through AMSET’s parking lot to receive bags filled with goodies and supplies to create art activities. Art activities will correlate with this spooky season and AMSET’s current exhibitions, FROM THE VAULT: Tyler Museum of Art and PERSPECTIVES: Selections from the Permanent Collection.

Joining in on the fun, the Fire Museum of Texas, Texas Energy Museum, Bill Clark Bugsperts, Beaumont Public Library, the McFaddin-Ward House and more will be present throughout the parking lot to give out treats.

Children and their families will get to participate in art activities including God’s Eyes, Balloon Calaveras, Halloween Masks, and Comic Strip Creations.

Art activity supplies will be limited and given out according to the number of children in the vehicle.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit amset.org or call (409) 832-3432.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) is hosting a free Household Hazardous Waste and Scrap Tire Collection Event 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sat., October 24 at Bridge City Intermediate School parking lot at 1029 West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City.

The event is open to all southeast Texas residents.

During this free event, the SETRPC collects items that could pose health and environmental risks if disposed of improperly.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

South Texas State Fair

The South Texas State Fair will be held from March 25 – April 4, 2021.

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifer tag-in: TBD

Entry deadline for lambs, goats, swine and F1 heifers is December 1, 2020

Roaster pickup: January 22, 2021 (YMBL office)

Broiler pickup is February 12, 20201 (YMBL office)

Rabbit entry deadline is February 2, 2021

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.