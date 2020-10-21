AAUW Orange plans October Book-Ins

Orange, Texas, Chapter of AAUW will discuss the novel “I Saw a Man” at its Book-Ins meeting through video conferencing, the Zoom platform, on Tuesday, October 27, at 7 p.m. Member Lois Ferrell will lead the book group discussion of this contemporary novel by Owen Sheers. Membership in AAUW is still open.

“’I Saw a Man’ by Owen Sheers is a beautifully written novel that explores themes of grief and the destructive power of secrets. The story revolves around Michael, a writer whose wife has recently unexpectedly died. Another unexpected death then affects his friendship with a married couple and changes all of their lives,” said Sarah Boehme, Book-Ins Chair. In Book-Ins meetings, the AAUW members gather once a month to discuss a selected book that they all read. During 2020 and possibly 2021, Book-Ins will meet by video conference through the Zoom platform. For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, leave a message for Sarah Boehme at (409) 883-4147. Help and advice in using the Zoom platform will be available for those who would like assistance. The book for the November meeting will be “The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruiz Zafón,” postponed from August due to Hurricane Laura. The books in 2021 will be a mix of fiction and non-fiction.

AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution. Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.