Salvation Army of Orange County 2020 Angel Tree Program is accepting applications

A Christmas Assistance for Children 12 and under living within Orange County, Texas is accepting applications October 19 – October 29, 2020. Due to COVID-19, persons are required to register online and schedule an appointment to verify the application.

To sign up go to https://www.pwhdev.net/AngelWebSQL/loginangel.html

Use code: ORANGE

Fill out completely (Click to show Instructions)

Select appointment time

Upon completion, print preregistration code with appointment time and instructions.

Pre-Registration DOES NOT guarantee assistance!

You must attend your appointment to verify documents in person and receive approval of application!

If you have any questions, please call us at 409-291-8400.