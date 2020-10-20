In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Parenting class on November 14 via ZOOM.

This will be an all-day class 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org

Under the classes and services tab click on Parenting class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.

We will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class. This will be our last Parenting class of 2020. We will resume in 2021.