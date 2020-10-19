Stimulus talks impact gas prices nationally

Gas prices continue to remain subdued in large part due to the stalemate in Washington that’s holding back another round of stimulus for Americans.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said a stimulus agreement could boost the economy and oil demand.

Texas gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.86/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 42.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Absent some resolve from lawmakers to boost the economy, we’re likely in store for another week of sideways price movements, keeping average gas prices near current levels for the fourth straight month,” De Haan said. “We may continue to see us stuck in this territory until there’s meaningful change in our COVID-19 outlook.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.44/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.25/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.15/g today.

The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 50.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

October 19, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 19, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

October 19, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 19, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 19, 2015: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 19, 2014: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

October 19, 2013: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 19, 2012: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

October 19, 2011: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

October 19, 2010: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $1.97/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.01/g.

• San Antonio – $1.80/g, up 6.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.74/g.

• Austin – $1.83/g, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.81/g.