FAITH: My vote is for the voice of the children

Voting is simply a formal indication of a choice between two or more candidates or courses of action, expressed typically through a ballot or a show of hands or by voice.

As we are in an election year and early voting has begun. I want to encourage everyone to vote. I also want to encourage everyone who to vote for.

I have been serving with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region for several years. CASA is about being an advocate for children who are in the child protection system because of abuse or neglect. I’ve cast my vote to be a defender of those who can’t defend themselves.

The manuscript of the Master says “But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were thrown into the sea. (Mark 9:42 NKJV)

There’s an article in the Space Coast Daily.com that speaks to why we need to cast our vote and be a voice for these children. Domestic violence, a highly prevalent issue in the United States right now, has only increased amongst the COVID-19 outbreak.

With the prevalence of COVID-19 comes the obvious presence of social isolation. Families are stuck inside together, children have been pulled out of school, and parents are losing their jobs. Financial burdens, employment instability, and monetary strain puts pressure on families, especially those with domestic abusers in the household.

Social isolation is one of the most common methods used by abusers in an attempt to pull victims away from loved ones and their support systems. Now more than ever, victims are stuck at home with their abusers as well as trapped in this social isolation.

As we are dealing with the topics of social injustice, civil rights and the need for equally in our country, our children are suffering violation of their social and civil rights. Our children who are in these environments where they have no voice, they are truly being seen and not heard. They are being used as frustration punching bags, and sex slaves for those who are in need of an hemispherectomy and/or lobotomy.

Voting is a version of having our voice heard. Children have been being abused far too long. It’s time to give them a voice. I ask you to cast your vote to be their voice.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.