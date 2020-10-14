Vidor Police Beat 10.7-10.13.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 7 – October 13, 2020:
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- Burglary at the 500 block of Teri Drive
- Sexual assault in the Vidor area
- Assault at the 400 block of West Park
Thursday, Oct. 8
- Theft at the 300 block of Woodlawn Street
Friday, Oct. 9
- Assault at the 800 block of Westbrook Street
Saturday, Oct. 10
- Warrant service at the 100 block of Pineburr Street
Sunday, Oct. 11
- Burglary at the 21200 block of Interstate 10
Monday, Oct. 12
- Assault at the 100 block of Ethel
Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Assault at the 300 block of East Bolivar Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
