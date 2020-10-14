October 14, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 10.7-10.13.20

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 7 – October 13, 2020:

Wednesday, Oct. 7

  • Burglary at the 500 block of Teri Drive
  • Sexual assault in the Vidor area
  • Assault at the 400 block of West Park

Thursday, Oct. 8

  • Theft at the 300 block of Woodlawn Street

Friday, Oct. 9

  • Assault at the 800 block of Westbrook Street

Saturday, Oct. 10

  • Warrant service at the 100 block of Pineburr Street

Sunday, Oct. 11

  • Burglary at the 21200 block of Interstate 10

Monday, Oct. 12

  • Assault at the 100 block of Ethel

Tuesday, Oct. 13

  • Assault at the 300 block of East Bolivar Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

