Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update 10.13.20

As of 8:00 a.m., Entergy Texas has 16,207 customers currently without power, which is down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm. Entergy Texas has restored power to approximately 92,000 customers. Currently, Entergy Texas has nearly 2,200 workers currently engaged in the restoration effort.

Based on our damage assessments (99% complete) and restoration efforts to date, Entergy Texas expects to restore the majority of its customers in the following areas:

Port Arthur by Wednesday, October 14 by 10pm, with any remaining customers by Thursday;

Beaumont by Wednesday, October 14 by 10pm, with any remaining customers by Thursday;

Orange by Tuesday, October 13 by 12:00pm, with any remaining customers by Wednesday.