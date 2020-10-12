Lady Bobcats fall to Lady Raiders in 3

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell to the Lumberton Lady Raiders 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 in District 22-4A play at Bobcat Gym Monday night.

Emma Humplik led the Lady Bobcats (2-6 in district) with seven kills while Madison Greenway and Gracie Donnaud had six apiece.

Ryden Stanfield notched 12 digs while Greenway had eight.

Bailee South set up the offense with 16 assists with Faith Burnette collected 13. Stanfield had two aces while Destinie Jeane had a stuffed block.

The Lady Bobcats are scheduled to host West Orange-Stark Tuesday.