FAITH: Making effective effectiveness

Define effectiveness.

Simply put, effectiveness is “the degree to which something is successful in producing a desired result; success.”

When it comes to being successful, effectiveness plays a vital role. It can be so frustrating to be putting forth effort and not being effective.

One of the first things we may need to do is to ask ourselves “what truly matters to us in our professional and personal lives? As we place a light on the things that really matter, we will begin to transform our thinking.

If we are not careful, we will find ourselves putting effort into matter that does matter at that time. We will be chasing the rabbits down the trail of ridiculousness. We will be hunting for answers in a hole of an abyss.

Life is all about changes. With each and every day we are changing, hopefully for the better.

Our level of enjoyable transformation is directly proportional to our level of effectiveness. To truly be effective, we need to be producing a decided, decisive, or desired effect and/or capable of bringing about an effect.

All of this is available to us to happen when we are able to change our mindset. Our thoughts need to be that of focus, a laser pinpoint focus.

We will never be able to reach our maximum level of effectiveness if our thoughts are all over the place.

I’ve heard it said that an unstable person is unstable in all of their ways. Ergo, they are truly of non-effectiveness.

Let’s take a look at our life and everyday routine, how many of us take the time to decide what we are going to accomplish on a daily basis? To have that pinpoint focus that no matter what I will accomplish today will help us with encouragement and cultivate the power of effectiveness within ourselves.

Effectiveness is nothing without effect.

Over the course of the remainder of the year let’s look to have an effect in the area of effectiveness. By doing this I’m sure our effect will be effective.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.