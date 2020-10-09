Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.5-8.8.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 5 – October 8, 2020:
Tanner W. Potter and Copper B. Kotz
Terrance L. Sowell and Kendra B. Guller-Hipsley
Charles O. Comeaux and Laura B. Hayes
Henry A. Richard and Cassandra D. Arabie
Joshua P. Steward and Regina A. Spratt
Brent L. Porter and Haylie N. Belcher
Roman O. Kutsyk and Mehgan C. Young
Charles J. Abshire and Joni J. Cooke
Nicholas J. Harvey and Claire E. Trawhon
