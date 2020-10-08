Tekoa Academy Goes All Virtual on Friday
In preparation for inclement weather from Hurricane Delta, all classes at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange on Friday, October 9th, will be virtual. There will be no Face-to-Face instruction. For more information, call 409-982-5400.
