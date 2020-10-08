October 8, 2020

Lady Bears sweep WO-S

By Van Wade

Published 8:19 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears swept the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-19, 25-12, 25-16 in District 22-4A action Tuesday at Bear Gym.

Alyssa Ammons led the Lady Bears (4-3 in district) with 12 kills.

Trinity Williams notched 21 digs and had six aces while Hallie Maddox had 29 assists.

