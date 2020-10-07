OrangeYouBold: Hide and Seek with unsightly equipment

Hello beautiful people. Does the title have thinking about what I could possibly be hiding and seeking? Well, I am only interested in the hiding part. My husband will be the one seeking the hidden item. You may or may not have this issue, but I hope you find something in this article that inspires you.

We have a gaming system that needed to be out of my eyesight. It sits in the open shelf on my fireplace and I would prefer not to see it, along with the box for our sound system. I had to figure out a way to hide it and make it beautiful. In the after photo you will see how I did it. I made a custom wood sign with a cut piece of wood. The gaming system, controllers and headphones all rest behind the decorative sign. On the floor behind the polkadot giftbag rest the box for our surround sound. All of the decorative pieces were under $25.

If you are looking for an inexpensive way to spice up your fireplace you can use giftbags. I stuffed them with grocery store plastic bags and topped them with decorative and colorful tissue paper. I think it is a pretty cool idea and you can use the giftbags at a later date. The flowers I used were not full flower stems, they are the small pieces you use to decorate a wreath. I stuffed the rustic container with plastic bags and then place the flowers on top. You will save around $3 each if you go this route. Most stores sell inexpensive garland for the holidays, and the pumpkins fit the bill totaling $0.98.

You can be bold with color and patterns and not break the bank by using giftbags. Plug in your family photos and you have a fresh and festive place in time for the upcoming holiday or season.

