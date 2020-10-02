Lady Bobcats motor past Silsbee in sweep

SILSBEE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats made a clean sweep of the Silsbee Lady Tigers on the road Friday, winning 25-9, 25-15, 25-13 in District 22-4A action.

Madison Greenway led the Lady Bobcats (2-3 in district) with 11 kills while Destinie Jeane had five and Emma Humplik four.

Greenway had 13 digs while Harleigh Rawls notched 10 and Faith Burnette eight.

Bailee South led the way with 17 assists while Burnette had 10. Greenway posted six aces while Humplik had two. Jeane finished with four blocks.

The Lady Bobcats visit Lumberton Saturday and will host Bridge City Tuesday.