Courthouse reopens

The Orange County Courthouse, 801 W Division, reopened Thursday, October 1st, 2020. Orange County’s main priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of the citizens and employees. The accommodations for the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic will continue throughout the building. To enter into the courthouse, the back door is the only open entry at this time.

Due to damages sustained by Hurricane Laura some offices may be relocated at this time and/or may have some construction continuing during the operating hours of 8 am to 5 pm. Citizens are urged to contact the offices by phone or email to verify the protocol of entry to the specific office. These numbers and email address can be found on our website https://www.co.orange.tx.us/