Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for annual awards

By Dawn Burleigh

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for the 2020 Community Service – Business Award, Citizen of the Year Award and the Non-Profit Community Service Award. Each ballot is to be mailed in to “preserve the enigma of the winner.”

The Orange Chamber said that all suggestions must be in writing and received no later than 12 noon, Friday, October 30. For the community service awards, both business and non-profit, the name of the business, its location, and details of activities for the year and reasons for the nomination of this award need to be included.

“They should be selected on the basis of their activities during the year for which they are being selected,” the chamber said in a press release.

Furthermore, the committee can take into account activities of the business or organization of the last five years but only the last three years for the citizen selection.

The recommendations should not be presented to any governmental, Chamber or similar entity, such as the City Manager or County Judge.

“If circumstances warrant, an Honorable Mention could be given to person(s) in the (Citizen of the Year) category.”

When submitting the Citizen of the Year selection “a detailed written resume outlining the activities of the person being nominated must be submitted.”

The general rules also state that this nomination must be a resident of Orange County and do not have to be a member of the Orange Chamber.

“(The Community Service – Business Award) is open to any business located in the Greater Orange Area and is to be a member of the Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce.”

The Greater Orange Area is seen as Orange, Pinehurst, West Orange, Mauriceville and Orangefield.

The Non-Profit award is open to any organization with a 501(c)3 tax status located in the Greater Orange Area and has to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Send all nominations to C/O The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 1073, Orange, TX, 77631.

For each category a separate letter needs to be sent with the award title on the top of the address stated as such: Citizen of the Year Committee – Confidential, 2020 Non-Profit Community Service Award and 2020 Community Service – Business Award.

The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s annual meeting on Dec. 8, 2020.