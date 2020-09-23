September 23, 2020

  • 81°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8 a.m. 9.23.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:24 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

TD Beta

Rain bands from Beta will move through our region.
Wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph are expected along and south of the I-10 corridor.
An additional one to five inches is possible today, with the highest totals in central Louisiana. Flash flooding is expected in parts of east Texas and central Louisiana.
Storm surge of one to three feet above ground level will continue during high tides across the coast of Texas and Louisiana today through Friday.

