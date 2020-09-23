Celebrate AMSET’s 70th Anniversary virtually

Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) will kick off its 70th Anniversary Celebration, Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Zoom. More information about how to attend the virtual event will be posted on the museum website and social media accounts, amset.org and Facebook.com/AMSETx. AMSET invites the community to celebrate 70 years of art and education.

Due to COVID-19, AMSET’s Fall Fundraiser will look a little different this year. The museum is sending pledge forms and letters to AMSET enthusiasts asking for contributions to help fund the many programs put on throughout the year that benefit the community.

A team of emcees from the museum staff and Board of Trustees will host the evening’s presentation about all facets of AMSET’s contributions to the community here in Southeast Texas. The event will look back on the museum’s accomplishments over the past 7 decades and forward to the bright future. Distinguished artists and supporters will speak about their favorite part of AMSET, encouraging viewers to donate to their favorite programs. Exhibitions and events planned for the coming months will be announced during the live stream. Throughout the evening, drawings will occur for the chance to win artsy and exciting prizes. To participate in the drawings, register online at amset.org or call (409) 832-3432. Participants will also have the opportunity to have their donation matched by members of AMSET’s Board of Trustees.

All proceeds benefit AMSET exhibitions and educational programs. For more information or to register for the drawings, visit amset.org or call (409) 832-3432.