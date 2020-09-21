UPDATED: Interstate 10 near State Hwy. 87 reopens after wreck

Interstate 10 east and west bound lanes were closed for closed for approximately six hours following a wreck involving an 18-wheeler near State Hwy. 87.

Lanes were reopened at approximately 7:20 a.m.

Orange Police and Fire Department responded to a report of an 18 wheeler roll over crash on Interstate 10 West Bound east of Adams Bayou. at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The initial DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on the improved shoulder of the road to allow vehicles to pass. When the shoulder portion of the roadway ended, the commercial motor vehicle traveled off the road. In an attempt to get the vehicle back onto the Interstate, the driver over-corrected causing the 18-wheeler to travel across both westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 and strike the center concrete divider. The 18-wheeler came to rest on top of the concrete barrier, blocking both the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10.

The driver, 47-year-old Avonte Seabrooks of Georgia, was not injured in the crash.

DPS is investigating the crash.