Home projects that don’t require a professional

(StatePoint) While spending more time at home, you may have noticed the little things that need to be fixed, and small ways you can improve the appearance and functionality of your home. So why not use this time to test your skills with a few DIY projects?

Here are some easy, affordable tips to fix those items that have been nagging at you, as well as check off small projects that will boost your home’s aesthetic.

First impressions are everything. From your family and friends to the mail carrier, your front door greets everyone who comes to your home. But it can take a beating from weather and constant use, so revitalize it with a fresh coat of paint. Once the paint has dried, accent it with a new door knocker, hardware or address plate. Worried about drilling into the door? Secure these items with T-Rex Mounting Tape. Mounting tape is a strong, weather-resistant tape for heavy-duty projects that replaces nails, screws and staples. Trim the walls. Accenting a room with wood trim is a quick way to add another level of depth and detail to the interior of your home, and it won’t cost a lot. Your local home improvement store can provide the best trim to fit your budget. For a smooth installation, ditch the nail gun and runny glues, and opt for a fast-adhering super glue tape, which sticks on contact and works just as well as traditional nails. Bolster your security. Feeling safe at home is important, and security cameras are a quick and easy solution to deter unwanted visitors and offer you peace of mind. If you’ve been toying with the idea of adding smart devices and cameras to the exterior of your home, look to install them above high-risk entry points, such as the front door, back and side doors, and the garage. There are many great security cameras that can be easily mounted to the exterior of your home without professional installation. Effortless gutter repair. One project to check off your list is fixing that leaky gutter you’ve been ignoring. Don’t worry, it’s not as daunting a task as it might seem. Simply wrap waterproof tape around the leak and smooth it around all of the gutter ridges for a tight seal. Formulated to withstand extreme temperatures from -70 to 200 degrees, the UV-resistant formulation will prevent the tape from breaking down under harsh sunlight. Now how simple was that?

During these uncertain times, staying active and checking those to-dos off your list will give both you and your home a much needed refresher.