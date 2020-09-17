NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 9.17.20
Eye on the Gulf
Tides are still running over a foot above normal. This will get worse this weekend as we see a tropical depression or storm in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
Temperatures will be near normal for the next 7 days and we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the highest chances along and south of the I-10 corridor.
