September 18, 2020

  • 81°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 9.17.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:43 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

Eye on the Gulf

Tides are still running over a foot above normal. This will get worse this weekend as we see a tropical depression or storm in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Temperatures will be near normal for the next 7 days and we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the highest chances along and south of the I-10 corridor.

