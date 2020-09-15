Revised WO-S Lady Mustangs volleyball schedule
Here is the revised 2020 West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs Volleyball schedule as district play will start for them next Tuesday, Sept. 15.
WO-S
Sept. 22: at Silsbee*
Sept. 25: Bridge City*
Sept. 26: LC-M*
Sept. 29: at Lumberton*
Oct. 3: at Vidor*
Oct. 6: at LC-M*
Oct. 9: Vidor*
Oct. 10: Orangefield*
Oct. 13: at Orangefield*
Oct. 16: Silsbee*
Oct. 20: at Bridge City*
Oct. 23: Lumberton*
