Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center In Monroe Closed Tuesday for Cleaning

BATON ROUGE, La. – The drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe (Ouachita Parish) will be closed today, Tuesday, Sept. 15 for cleaning.

The center will be open tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 16 and resume normal hours of operation 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Additional centers are open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or

egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA app.

A new feature of centers is an easy and COVID-safe way for Hurricane Laura survivors to have documents scanned into their case file.

The drive-thru centers operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.

No appointments are necessary. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.