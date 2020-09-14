September 15, 2020

Dawn Burleigh/The Orange Leader

Orange County Courthouse closed until further notice

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:06 am Monday, September 14, 2020

The Orange County Courthouse will be closed until further notice due to damages from Hurricane Laura. The following offices in the courthouse will be closed to the public but may be accessible by phone and/or internet – District Clerk’s Office
County Clerk’s Office
District Attorney’s Office
Justice of the Peace Office Precinct #1
Constable Precinct #1
County Court at Law
County Court at Law #2

128th District Court

163rd District Court

260th District Court

Court Administrators Office

Management Information Systems (MIS) Office The Orange County Administration Building and Claiborne West Park are open to the public.

