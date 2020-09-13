Vidor Police Beat 8.19-9.8.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from August 19 – September 8, 2020:
Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Theft at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Sexual assault in the Vidor area
Thursday, Aug. 20
- Warrant service at Cady Street and Railroad
Friday, Aug. 21
- Miscellaneous incidents at 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
Saturday, Aug. 22
- Burglary at the 18500 block of Interstate 10
Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Runaway at the 300 block of Louisiana Street
- Damaged property at the 100 block of Mill Street
Thursday, Aug. 27
- Burglary at the 200 block of Lynwood Street
- Assault at Bolivar and Wilson
- Assault at the 500 block of National Street
Friday, Aug. 28
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the VISD Bus Barn
- Assault at the 400 block of South Tannahill Street
Saturday, Aug. 29
- Miscellaneous incidents at 15000 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 200 block of Howell Street
- Assault at the 18600 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 500 block of West Bolivar Street
Sunday, Aug. 30
- Warrant arrest at the 700 block of Longleaf Street
- Assault at the 500 block of Eats Tram Road
- Theft at the 1300 block of Main Street
Monday, Aug. 31
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 300 block of Main Street
- Assault at the 3200 block of East Railroad Ave
- Controlled substance at the 100 block of Main Street
Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Theft at the 700 block of Reynolds Lane
- Runaway at the 300 block of Louisiana Street
Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Chesser Street
- Stolen property at the 1000 block of West Circuit
Thursday, Sept. 3
- Controlled substance at Sunnydale and Main
Friday, Sept. 4
- Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Main Street
- Stolen property on Interstate 10 eastbound
Saturday, Sept. 5
- Threats at the 19700 block of Interstate 10
Sunday, Sept. 6
- Assault at the 1000 block of Orange Street
- Burglary at the 2300 block of Main Street
- Sexual offense in the Vidor area
- Damaged property at the 700 block of Denver Street
- Assault at the 1100 block of West Circuit
Monday, Sept. 7
- Burglary at the 600 block of Woodland Street
- Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Main Street
- Assault at the 1200 block of North Archie Street
- Assault at the 500 block of Alamo Street
Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Controlled substance at the 2400 block of Main Street
- Assault at the 2800 block of Evangeline Drive
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
