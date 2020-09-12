Orange Police Beat 8.29 – 9.10.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 29 – September 10, 2020:
Saturday, Aug. 29
- Burglary at the 2900 block of Clark Circle
- Burglary at the 1000 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 2300 block of Monterrey Drive
- Assault at the 3700 block of 16th Street
Sunday, Aug. 30
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Bluebonnet Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 1900 block of MLK Jr. Drive
- Burglary at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Theft on Lutcher B Circle
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
Monday, Aug. 31
- Missing person at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 1200 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage near State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
- Theft at the 1400 block of 16th Street
Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Green Ave
- Burglary at the 200 block of 11th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Interstate 10 east at mile marker 879
- Damaged property at the 3100 block of Allie Payne Road
Thursday, Sept. 3
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 1400 block of Bassett Street
- Robbery at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Fatal traffic collision at the 4100 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
Friday, Sept. 4
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and MLK
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 800 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Green Ave
- Burglary at the 2200 block of McKee Drive
Saturday, Sept. 5
- Burglary at the 2400 block of 23rd
- Burglary at the 200 block of 11th Street
- Assault at the 200 block of Myers Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Womack and Old 90
Sunday, Sept. 6
- Burglary at the 2500 block of 19th Street
- Burglary at the 1500 block of Link Ave
- Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
Monday, Sept. 7
- Weapons at the 400 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at South Lutcher Drive at 8th Street
- Burglary at the 200 block of 11th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Robbery at the 1200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 of 16th Street
Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the south service road at MLK
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 2100 block of Link Ave
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Cooper Drive
- Lost property at the 2000 block of Coronado
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1900 block of 16th Street
- Damaged property at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave
- Robbery at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
Thursday, Sept. 10
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Trespassing at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave.
- Theft at the 3400 block of MLK Jr. Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
