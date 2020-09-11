Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.31-9.6.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 31- September 6, 2020:
Monday, Aug. 31
- Theft at the on Dogwood in Orange
- Theft at the 1400 block of West Freeway in Rose City
- Burglary at the 5000 block of Kings Court in Orange
- Theft at the Finwick Street in Orange
- Burglary at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Burglary at the 3800 block of Evangeline in Vidor
- Burglary at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
- Fire at the 14000 block of Duncanwoods in Vidor
Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Assault at the 2400 block of Saint James Street in Vidor
- Burglary on Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Burglary on West Bend in Orange
- Burglary on Foxtrot in Orange
- Burglary on Turtle Road in Orange
- Theft at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
- Fire at the 600 block of Russell Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 2500 block of Joe Lane in Orange
- Threats at the 3400 block of Lawn Oaks on Orange
Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Theft at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Abandoned animals at the 800 block of Terry Road in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 9100 block of Interstate 10 in Orange
- Burglary at the 9200 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Theft at the 1400 block of Lucille Street in Vidor
- Harassment at the 11700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Thursday, Sept. 3
- Animal bite at the 14000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Burglary at the 6000 block of Queens Court in Orange
- Runaway at the 8400 block of Morris in Orange
- Burglary at the 1300 block of Buckingham Drive in Orange
Friday, Sept. 4
- Theft at the 6800 block of Pecamp in Orange
- Theft at the 4200 block of West Sutton Drive in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 1600 block of Mandi Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange. A male was arrested for family violence and possession of a controlled substance.
- Animal bite at the 1600 block of Deer Park Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 3900 block of Tennell Drive in Orange
Saturday, Sept. 5
- Recovering stolen vehicle at the 100 block of Prosperie Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 9900 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
Sunday, Sept. 6
- Suspicious circumstances at the 5200 block of College Street in Mauriceville
- Disturbance at the 1600 block of Cheyenne Drive in Vidor
- Runaway at the 5100 block of Saxon Circle in Orange
- Runaway at the 2200 block of Pipeline Road in Orange
- Assault at the 200 block of Elm Street in Vidor
- Suspicious vehicle near Farm to Market Road 1136 and Interstate 10 in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
