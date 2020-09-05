Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be a resource for some recovering from Hurricane Laura

To The Leader

The impacts of Hurricane Laura on family food supplies in light of the widespread power outages in Southeast Texas make the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) a critical resource that could help low-income people restore their food supply and improve their food access as a means to better nutrition. The Southeast Texas Food Bank’s Social Services Enrollment staff is offering its services to disaster-affected families and individuals to help them assess if they are eligible for this benefit.

“In response to COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura, we have seen the state make many beneficial changes to the SNAP program,” said Dan Maher, President/CEO of Southeast Texas Food Bank. “Families eligible for SNAP received Pandemic EBT, a one-time payment of $285 to help purchase food when many were struggling from the statewide shutdowns. The state has also decided SNAP recipients will get the maximum amount for their household size for September. SNAP recipients can also now make online purchases from Amazon and Walmart. These added benefits will help keep Southeast Texans healthy as we battle COVID-19 and will help our neighbors recover from the damages of Hurricane Laura.”

Southeast Texas Food Bank has a team devoted to ensuring access to these programs. The Social Services team at the Food Bank is assisting clients over the phone with SNAP applications. To apply for benefits or for more information about SNAP, contact the Food Bank at (409) 839-8777. Direct online application can be accomplished at YourTexasBenefits.com.

SNAP benefits help supplement an individual’s or a family’s income to buy nutritious food. These resources may be even more vital to economically challenged families reeling in the wake of COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura impacts. SNAP benefits can be available to families or individuals meeting certain economic conditions that qualify them for the benefit. Examples of those conditions are:

Working for low wages or working part-time

Unemployed

Receiving welfare or other public assistance payments

Elderly or disabled and are low-income

Homeless.

For a household passing the program’s eligibility requirements, the amount of SNAP benefits received will depend on the number of people in the household and on how much monthly income is left after certain expenses are deducted.