Red Cross assists with recovery in wake of Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON, Texas — The American Red Cross is on the ground continuing to support recovery efforts by distributing essential cleanup supplies and sheltering those displaced by Hurricane Laura. Hurricane Laura evacuees in need of shelter should visit the State of Texas Virtual Evacuee Shelter Reception Center at gov.texas.gov/hurricane for additional information and resources.

RED CROSS RESPONSE

Overnight, estimates indicate approximately 10,000 people sought refuge in Red Cross and partner supported shelters in Texas.

Within the Texas Gulf Coast, approximately 540 virtual and in-person Red Cross workers have mobilized to support affected communities.

To date, the Red Cross in Texas has served approximately 41,830 meals and snacks in response to Hurricane Laura.

To date, the Red Cross in Texas has provided approximately 30,130 cleanup kits, cleaning supplies and comfort kits (hygiene items) to those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

DISTRIBUTION CENTER INFORMATION

Damage assessment teams are canvasing affected neighborhoods as flooded and blocked roadways become passable. Volunteers will be distributing clean-up supplies such as bleach, mops, gloves, rakes and shovels to support affected residents. The following distribution site will be open Friday and Saturday, September 5-6 beginning at 10:00a.m. until supplies run out. There will be enough supplies for 100 households.

Marketplace

11816 Highway 62 N

Orange, Texas

If your home or business was damaged as a result of Hurricane Laura, please go to this link to submit a damage survey, https://arcg.is/uOrOb. This does NOT replace the reports you need to make to your insurance agency or FEMA. Your county government needs to know, immediately, how much damage has occurred in order to apply for additional funding for recovery. The survey will give you the opportunity to request assistance from volunteer organizations at your property.

Those with non-emergency flood-related or sheltering needs are urged to call the American Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS Option 4. Service is available in English and Spanish.

STAY SAFE The Red Cross is encouraging people to prepare by:

Be sure you’re Red Cross Ready. That means:Assembling an emergency preparedness kit

Creating a household evacuation plan that includes your pets

Staying informed about your community’s risk and response plans

Educating your family on how to use the Safe and Well website

Downloading the Emergency App for iPhone >> or for Android >> or by visiting redcross.org/apps.

FURRY FRIENDS NEED HELP TOO When people leave their homes during an emergency, they take their pets with them. The Red Cross is looking for established partner organizations to support the pet sheltering effort.

HOW YOU CAN HELP All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people. You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Laura. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance. Ensure your donation helps people affected by Hurricane Laura by choosing that option on redcross.org/donate or 800-RED-CROSS. Contributions may also be sent to your local Red Cross chapter, or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37243, Washington, DC 20013.

For more updates, follow the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast on Twitter and Facebook @RedCrossTXGC. You can also visit https://www.redcross.org/local/texas/gulf-coast.html or call 1-800-REDCROSS