Residents asked to take damage survey

All citizens that have sustained damages to home or business due to Hurricane Laura are urged to submit damages to the following survey by visiting https:///arcg.is/uOrOb

This survey will aid the Office of Emergency Management and partnering agencies as they assess and identify damages and needs within the community. Accurately reporting your location of damages will allow emergency management to prioritize recovery efforts in the most affected areas. These numbers are very important for our Federal Aid for our numbers of uninsured property damage.

Reporting your damages to emergency management is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

If you or someone you know is not able to fill out the survey online, please call the Crisis Center at 844-965-1386.