Houston paying it forward

Hurricane relief response to Hurricane Laura is going to be provided from 9 a.m. while donations last on Saturday, Sept. 5 at West Orange – Stark Middle School at 1402 Green Ave. in Orange.

The organization will give away free food, water, cleaning supplies, diapers, toiletries and more.

Those who donated to make this happen are the City of Houston, Gallery Furniture, A-Rocket Moving and Storage, Kroger, ReliefGang, and L’ehear Hospitality.