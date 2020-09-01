A helping hand
Storm News
First Financial Bank located on 16th Street in Orange, hands out links on Monday as a way to help the community. CEO/President Stephen Lee said with no one open at the time, a meal was something people needed the most right now. Volunteers from Abilene came in to help cook and hand out the bagged lunches.
You Might Like
Babin applauds TxDOT’s Flood Mitigation Plan for I-10
To The Leader ORANGE, Texas – U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) released the following statement applauding the Texas Department of Transportation’s... read more