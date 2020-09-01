September 2, 2020

Dawn Burleigh/Orange Leader

A helping hand

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:52 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Storm News

First Financial Bank located on 16th Street in Orange, hands out links on Monday as a way to help the community. CEO/President Stephen Lee said with no one open at the time, a meal was something people needed the most right now. Volunteers from Abilene came in to help cook and hand out the bagged lunches.

