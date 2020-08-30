PODS for Orange County starting Monday

The Point of Distribution supplies will arrive and the military will set up these PODS in 4 accessible areas in the county. This will be a drive thru POD for water, ice and MRE (meals ready to eat). You will need to drive through and the military will load supplies into your vehicle. Please be patient at these sites when waiting for your supplies.

The POD sites are located at the following 4 locations:

Orange Boat Ramp – 408 Pier Road, Orange Texas 77630

Bridge City Intermediate School, 1029 Roundbunch, Bridge City Texas 77611

Mauriceville – 11916 Highway 62 N, Orange Texas 77632

Vidor – Turning Point Church, 3600 N Main St, Vidor Texas 77662

The PODS will be set up Monday 10 am – 6 pm through Wednesday 10am – 6pm.