Power outages reported throughout the area

By Dawn Burleigh

Over 2,500 homes are without power as Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Cameron, Louisiana at midnight, Thursday. By 1 a.m. the number grew to over 6,000 homes without power throughout the county.

More outages are anticipated as the storm continues to move inland.

As soon as the storm has passed Entergy crews will begin assessing damage. Given the severe impacts of the storm, Entergy is be unable to provide estimated restoration times until it is able to fully assess the damage to the system, according to messages at its official website.

Given the intensity of this storm and the additional need for repair crews to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures, hardest hit areas may experience outages for weeks.

Entergy expects to have a storm team of approximately 9,000 workers coming from 20 states to quickly and safely respond to any impacts from Laura in Texas and Louisiana. In addition, crews have moved resources from low-lying and at-risk areas to safer ground and flood protections are in place for equipment in other areas that could see high water. High-water vehicles, drones, helicopters and air boats have also been secured to assist in restoration efforts.

For the safety of our crews, please stay away from their work zones. If you need to report a problem with your service or get bill payment help, call 1-800-ENTERGY.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips: