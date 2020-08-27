NWS Lake Charles Tropical Update: 11:30 a.m. 8.27.20
Hurricane Laura
- At 11 AM, Laura was located 50 miles east of Shreveport, moving north at 15 mph.
- Heavy rainfall and strong winds have abated in southwest/south central Louisiana and extreme southeast Texas. Other than scattered afternoon showers/a few thunderstorms that may produce local downpours, widespread heavy rain is no longer expected.
- Estimated rainfall across southwest Louisiana ranged from 5 to 10 inches, with a few higher totals. Preliminary rainfall maps may be available later today and beyond.
- High water from overnight storm surge and locally heavy rainfall remains in some areas
- The transition from response to recovery phase is underway. Now is the time to focus on post-storm safety activities to reduce injuries and possible deaths.
Texas Longhorn Complex gets hit hard by Laura
TOOMEY – A favorite old stomping ground for many Orange Countians through the years, the Texas Longhorn Complex, as an... read more