Photo courtesy of Bridge City Chamber of Commerce

Bridges reopen in Jefferson and Orange Counties

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:11 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

Hurricane Laura

BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reopens the Rainbow and Veterans Bridges after sustained wind speeds fall below 44mph.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling on area roads as weather-related debris could make some roads impassable.

For current road conditions, visit DriveTexas.org.

