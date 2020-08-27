Bridges reopen in Jefferson and Orange Counties
Hurricane Laura
BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reopens the Rainbow and Veterans Bridges after sustained wind speeds fall below 44mph.
Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling on area roads as weather-related debris could make some roads impassable.
For current road conditions, visit DriveTexas.org.
You Might Like
NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6 a.m. 8.27.20
Here is the 6 am update on Hurricane Laura: Location: 30.9°N 93.3°W Moving: N at 15 mph Min pressure: 964 mb Max sustained: 105... read more