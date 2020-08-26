NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 8 p.m. 8.26.20

The eye of category 4 Hurricane Laura is 95 miles from Lake Charles and 95 miles from Port Arthur. It is moving north-northwest at 15 mph. Maximum winds are 150 mph, just below category 5 strength.

Tropical storm force winds are now approaching the I-10 corridor in Louisiana. Hurricane force winds will begin near the coast in the next 2 to 4 hours.

One large rain band is moving into the I-10 corridor now, and very heavy rain will be moving onshore over the next several hours.