Marco continues to weaken
TS Marco
Marco is weakening quickly and is not expected to cause any weather problems in our region today or tomorrow.
Laura is expected to make landfall between southeast Texas and south central Louisiana as a category two hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Everyone should be preparing for a category three hurricane due to the typical hurricane forecast errors, especially when it comes to wind speeds.
