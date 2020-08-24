County and City Officials are recommending a voluntary evacuation
Storm News
Orange County Judge John Gothia issued a Disaster Declaration for Orange County today.
County and City Officials are recommending a voluntary evacuation for all of Orange County and all of its Municipalities due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Marco and Hurricane Laura’s path.
At this time Officials are issuing a mandatory evacuation FOR nursing homes ONLY.
There is NOT a mandatory evacuation for Orange County Citizens at this time.
Judge Gothia has directed the Orange County Courthouse and Non-Emergency Offices will close on Tuesday, August 24th, 2020.
Emergency response office will remain open.
Read Disaster Declaration for Orange County: DISASTER DECLARATION 08.24.2020 – T.S. MARCO & T.S. LAURA – SIGNED.
Governor Abbott Mobilizes Texas National Guard In Response To Tropical Storms Marco, Laura
AUSTIN – At the order of Governor Greg Abbott, more than 70 members with the Texas Army, Air National Guards,... read more